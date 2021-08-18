Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rises By 21.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. 31,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,008. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.