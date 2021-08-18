Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Drops By 22.2%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 58.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

PW stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 8,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.35 and a quick ratio of 48.46. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

