Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declines By 22.2%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PGUCY stock remained flat at $$6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.