Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declines By 22.2%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PGUCY stock remained flat at $$6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

