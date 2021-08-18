Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Expands By 33.3%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS QABSY remained flat at $$16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

