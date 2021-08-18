Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Increases By 60.0%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of -0.72.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

