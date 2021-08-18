Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Decreases By 44.1%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGA opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.78. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

