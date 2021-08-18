Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Drops By 26.1%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,626.0 days.

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$322.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.88. Schindler has a 12 month low of $255.25 and a 12 month high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

