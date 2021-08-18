Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Grows By 26.5%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 281,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 175,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 912,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sogou by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOGO opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.87 and a beta of 1.26. Sogou has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

