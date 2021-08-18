Short Interest in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Increases By 25.8%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 953,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

SPH stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.02%.

SPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 642,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,033,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,907,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

