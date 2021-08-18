Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Decreases By 21.2%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Summer Infant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Summer Infant stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

