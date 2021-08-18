Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 27.9%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 581,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.07. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

In related news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $166,673.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

