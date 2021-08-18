Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 36.9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 11,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $239.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

