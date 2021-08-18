Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Declines By 21.6%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 485,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Tredegar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,196. The stock has a market cap of $422.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.