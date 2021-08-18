Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Expands By 42.4%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.7 days.
OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.25.
