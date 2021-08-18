Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Expands By 25.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on WBRBY. HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

