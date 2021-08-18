Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Expands By 69.7%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

