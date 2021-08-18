Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Expands By 69.7%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47.
About Woodside Petroleum
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.