SHPING 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $154,907.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $154,907.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00854595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104472 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

