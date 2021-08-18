Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. 106,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $295,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 71.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shutterstock by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.