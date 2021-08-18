Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $70.25. 588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.70 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

