Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT Raised to $49.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $30.91 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

