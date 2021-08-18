Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of BLCN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

