Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham Sells 4,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SWKS stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.25. 1,730,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,902. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,079,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

