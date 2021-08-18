SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 2,774 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,990,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,009,574. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

