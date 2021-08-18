SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

