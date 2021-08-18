SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $945,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,003 shares of company stock valued at $74,011,322. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 9,637,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,628,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 258.24 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

