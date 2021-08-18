SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

