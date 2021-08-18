SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) versus The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Head to Head Review

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 8.09 $13.92 million $1.27 12.61

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Volatility and Risk

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

