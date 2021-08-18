SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.77.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$30.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.03.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.