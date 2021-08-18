SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.30. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 1,572 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

