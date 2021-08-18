SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $33.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

