SNS Financial Group LLC Has $10.16 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 1.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

