SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Service Co. International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

