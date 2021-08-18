SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 83,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

