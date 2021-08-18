SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 3.6%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 54,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 195,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

