Solitude Financial Services Acquires 18,626 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 178.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.