Solitude Financial Services Sells 13,031 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 169,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

