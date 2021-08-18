SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lowered by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.59. 492,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,475. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

