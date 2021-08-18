SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $49,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.20. 666,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,756. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

