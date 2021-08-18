Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00323434 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00043013 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

