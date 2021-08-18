Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. 399,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.54.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
