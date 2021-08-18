Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. 399,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

