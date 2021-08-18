Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells $34,335.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00.

STXB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $385.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STXB. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

