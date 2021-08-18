Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Tops $32.71 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $32.71 million and $2.17 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

