Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -225.57 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,706 shares of company stock worth $15,321,468. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

