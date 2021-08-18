Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 7,828 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGFS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

