Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,431 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AQB opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. Research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.