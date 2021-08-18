Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 16,562 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Moleculin Biotech were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

