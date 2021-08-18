Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

WTER stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

