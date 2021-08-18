Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $129,000 in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ajax I by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJAX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Ajax I has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.