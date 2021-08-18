Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 181.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 223,165 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 162.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 380.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

