Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 73,860 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

